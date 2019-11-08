Coppell ISD Education Foundation Launches Give for Grants

Coppell – The Coppell ISD Education Foundation (CEF) with the launch of the Give for Grants initiative will provide donors a new means to give funds directly to teacher grants of their choice. The Give for Grants program offers flexibility, ease of use and will increase funding given directly to classrooms in Coppell ISD (CISD).

The CEF supports the educators in CISD through their annual grant program. The Classroom Grant Program is designed to encourage, facilitate, recognize, and reward effective, innovative, and creative, instructional approaches that directly impact students while transforming classroom learning. For example, during the 2018-19 school year, the CEF awarded more than $48,854 in classroom grants. Over the last several years, the number of grant requests submitted by educators in CISD to the CEF has increased while the donations from individual donors has gradually decreased.

This new Give for Grants program will allow parents, educators, and community members to donate at any giving amount directly to a specific grant of their choosing. Whether a donor would like to support a specific campus, specific educator or a specific project, the Give for Grants program gives donors the flexibility of choice.

Donors can select specific grants to support financially through the www.Give4GrantsCISD.org website. The donation window will be open from Oct. 15 through Nov. 15. The donation process is simple:

Choose the campus

Select the grant to support

Donate at any giving amount and make an impact.

This year, 59 grants were submitted by educators totaling more than $180,000. The goal of the Give for Grants program is to make a lasting impact in the classrooms in CISD. Together with individual donations and the funds raised by the CEF, more grants will be funded transforming the learning in CISD. The CEF will continue to financially support the grants as in years past through donations raised in other fundraising efforts.

SOURCE Coppell ISD