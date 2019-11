Dallas — The 2019 North Texas Driving While Intoxicated (DWI) press conference was hosted at the Goodwill Thrift Store and Donation Center in Dallas on Wednesday, Nov. 20. “Every 15 minutes in the United States, there is a death caused by a drunk driver,” Dallas County Commissioner, Dr. Elba Garcia, said. “That adds up to…

… To continue reading this article, please subscribe to Rambler Newspapers. By subscribing, you are supporting local community journalism and the writer who wrote this article.

Please contact (972) 870-1992 or subscribe@ramblernewspapers.net for more information.



Log In Register