Irving — Dallas Fan Days offered exhibitions of artists, meet and greets with TV and film stars, as well as artisan shops based on a variety of science fiction, fantasy, and anime series. Guests were encouraged to cosplay while joining in the fun at the Irving Convention Center, Oct. 18-20. Tally Fugate attended the convention…

