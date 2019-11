Written by India Edwards Irving — The Dallas Fort Worth Hindu Temple Society, Ekta Mandir, hosted a seven day Sahasra Spatika Linga and Maharudram Mahotsavam, Nov. 4-10. Priests and hundreds of DFW residents gathered at Hindu temple in Irving to chant Rudram, a crown jewel of Yajur Vedam, as well as participate in abhishekam, an…

… To continue reading this article, please subscribe to Rambler Newspapers. By subscribing, you are supporting local community journalism and the writer who wrote this article.

Please contact (972) 870-1992 or subscribe@ramblernewspapers.net for more information.



Log In Register