Heritage Senior Center Celebrates Thanksgiving [PHOTOS]

The Heritage Senior Center celebrated Thanksgiving with a morning of festive folk music followed by a traditional Thanksgiving lunch on Friday, November 22nd. You can check out photos from the event below: Photos by Tricia Sims…
About the Author
Tricia Sims
Tricia Sims graduated from Sam Houston State University in 2017 with a degree in multi-platform journalism. She has written for several publications and is excited to grow her journalism experience at Rambler Newspapers. Tricia is currently the Associate Editor here at Rambler.