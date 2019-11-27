Heritage Senior Center Celebrates Thanksgiving [PHOTOS]

TOPICS:

Posted By: Tricia Sims November 27, 2019

The Heritage Senior Center celebrated Thanksgiving with a morning of festive folk music followed by a traditional Thanksgiving lunch on Friday, November 22nd. You can check out photos from the event below: Photos by Tricia Sims…

… To continue reading this article, please subscribe to Rambler Newspapers. By subscribing, you are supporting local community journalism and the writer who wrote this article.
Please contact (972) 870-1992 or subscribe@ramblernewspapers.net for more information.

Log In Register
SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

About the Author

Tricia Sims
Tricia Sims
Tricia Sims graduated from Sam Houston State University in 2017 with a degree in multi-platform journalism. She has written for several publications and is excited to grow her journalism experience at Rambler Newspapers. Tricia is currently the Associate Editor here at Rambler.

Related Articles