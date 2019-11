Irving ISD AVID is leading when it comes to preparing students for college. AVID is a nationally-recognized program that helps students navigate the college application process and build the academic and social skills needed to succeed in college and the workforce. Data from AVID from the 2018-2019 school year shows that AVID students in Irving…

… To continue reading this article, please subscribe to Rambler Newspapers. By subscribing, you are supporting local community journalism and the writer who wrote this article.

Please contact (972) 870-1992 or subscribe@ramblernewspapers.net for more information.



Log In Register