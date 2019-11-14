Irving ISD School Expo Displays Schools, Programs

Irving — The halls of Jack E. Singley Academy were buzzing with parents and students learning about the Irving ISD’s schools. The district hosted its second annual school expo, Go Irving! representing each of the 37 schools in the district on Nov. 9. “Go Irving! is the largest school expo in the city of Irving,”…

