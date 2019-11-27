Irving PD Identifies Suspects in Lake Carolyn Burglary Cases

The Irving Police Department is currently investigating a string of criminal mischief and burglary of motor vehicles offenses in the 700-1100 block of Lake Carolyn Pkwy.

These offenses occurred between Thursday, November 14 and Tuesday, November 19, 2019. There were more than 40 vehicles damaged and/or broken into causing approximately $20,000 in damage. The suspects have stolen numerous items out of the vehicles to include two firearms.

Due to a tip called into Crime Stoppers, detectives have successfully identified the two suspects as Trevon Ross and Iszalyn Starks. Ross is currently in custody in Dallas County Jail and Starks is currently wanted.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Starks is encouraged to contact the Irving Police Department at (972) 273-1010 (24 hours) and reference the case numbers listed above. Additionally, tips may be submitted to ipdcrimetips@cityofirving.org

SOURCE: Irving Police Department