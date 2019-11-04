James D. White, 86, a resident of Irving since 1957, died Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family. Born September 27, 1932, he was the son of the late John Wesley White and Erma Lee Brandler White. He graduated from high school in Malakoff in 1950. He joined the U S Army in 1951 and served during the Korean War. He married Velma Lee Elliott December 22, 1955 in Tolosa, Texas. A graduate of the University of Texas in 1957, he became a Certified Public Accountant and worked in the Defense Contract Audit Agency for many years before his retirement. A former Irving Jaycee, he had volunteered as a school crossing guard, managed Irving Girls Softball League teams, and had worked for the U S Census Bureau. He was a member of Plymouth Park Baptist Church in Irving.

Preceded in death by his wife of 63 years on July 31, 2018, he is survived by three daughters, Elizabeth Dickens and Rebecca DeWitt, both of Irving and by Mary Surface and husband Kert of Tulsa, OK; a brother Wayne White and his wife Ralinda of Mabank; ten grandchildren, Jamie, Emily, Tom, Kamie, Ronny, Jennifer, Amber, Matt, Haley, and Meg; and ten great grandchildren, Alexis, Aryanna, Christian, Makenzie, Jacob, Madison, Danielle, Isabel, Benjamin, and Oliver.

The family received friends from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at Donnelly’s Colonial Funeral Home, 606 West Airport Freeway in Irving. The funeral was at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, October 31, 2019 in the funeral home chapel. Burial was held at 1:00 p.m. Thursday at Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery, 2000 Mountain Creek Parkway in Dallas 75211.