James Lucian Childs

October 18, 1923 – November 7, 2019

James was born in Wichita Falls, TX to Father Lucian Augustas Childs and Hortense Wells Childs. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Donald Lewis Childs, sister Ora Alberta Childs Littlefield and granddaughter Holly Elizabeth Wilkendorf.

James joined the army in 1942 and had quite a varied career, including electronics, Morse code, radar and flight training. While in Boca Raton, FL he met and married his first wife. After the Army they settled in Kansas City, MO where he started a career with Southwestern Bell. They had 3 girls; Penelope Jane, Evelyn Marie and Lori Ellen. His career with MaBell included time in Southern California and working as a Union president, Local 9503.

After his divorce in 1974, James visited friends in Victoria, B.C with Lori where he met Ann Louise Scott and the next year he returned and proposed. The Canadian government gave them a month to marry so that he was eligible to stay in Canada. They married May 2, 1975 and lived in Victoria for 29 years as a non-citizen resident. Together they raised Louise’s daughter Suzanne and 7 foster children as well.

Louise and James were planning to move when Suzanne called and said she was having a baby. They moved to Texas in 1998 to be near Suzanne and her two boys, Andrew and Anthony. The Childs opened their day care and cared for those grandboys and 38 subsequent children. Many of the children kept in touch with James and Louise and called James “Papa”.

James started attending St. Mark’s Episcopal Church with Louise in 2012. James served as a lay reader and was affectionately known to flirt with all the ladies at St. Mark’s!

A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, December 14at 11 am at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 516 S. O’Connor Rd., Irving, TX with reception immediately following. Internment will be at DFW National Cemetery on December 20 at 10:30 am. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 516 S. O’Connor Road, Irving, TX 75060.