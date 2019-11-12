Johanne Dorothy O’Donnell was born and raised in Auburn, NY by her parents Terrance and Dorothy O’Donnell. She attended Holy Family Catholic School and in 1960, she received her RN license after attending St. Mary’s hospital school of nursing in Rochester, NY. She worked at Auburn Memorial Hospital in Auburn, NY until marrying Russell Heuer. The couple moved to Rochester, NY and Johanne worked at her Alma Mater, years later as a Visiting Nurse in Orlando, FL. Moving to Texas she was a compliance manager for several Long Term Care companies, traveling to cities across the state, with some homes in other states and a surveyor for Texas’ department of human services. Throughout her nursing career, she held a license in five states.



She was an active member of St. Elizabeth Ann Seaton Catholic Church, where she was on the bereavement committee, a member of the Ladies Auxiliary of the Knights of Columbus in Irving, and a charter member of the Catholic Daughters of America at St. Elizabeth. Johanne came from a Catholic family. Two of her uncles were priests, Father John O’Donnell, Dansville, NY and Father Francis Hester, Spencerport, NY. Her three aunts were Nuns, Sister Edwina, Sister Pauline, and Mother Rose Miriam all in Rochester, NY. She enjoyed bingo and was an avid reader, carrying a book with her most of the time until her illness.



Johanne was preceded in death by her Mother and Father, Terrance and Dorothy O’Donnell; Brother and Sister-In-Law, John F. O’Donnell and Evelyn O’Donnell; Uncles, Father Francis Hester and Father John O’Donnell; Aunts, Sister Edwina Hester, Sister Pauline and Mother Rose Miriam.



Johanne is survived by her Husband of 58 years, Russell Heuer, Son, Mark Heuer, Daughter and Son-In-Law, Karen and Steven Freedman, Grandson, Nicholas Kohler, Nephews: Pat (Suzanne, daughter Renee), Kevin (Jill, daughters Sheri, Heather, Jennifer, Tami), Dennis (Diane, daughters Rebecca, Denise) and Sean O’Donnell (son TJ) and Niece Ann Fenton (Kyle, son Kyle, daughter Allyson), thirteen great-grandchildren; and their great grandnieces/nephews.



Memorial Mass: 11:00 am, Monday, November 18, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church in Keller. A reception is to follow the service at the Knights of Columbus Hall.