Dallas – Dallas photographer TJ Friedel cooked up a top ten spot at the 53rd Annual Terlingua International Chili Championship, held Nov. 2. Friedel has competed at Terlingua for the past thirteen years and says the contest is “widely known to be the most competitive chili cook off in world.” Friedel placed with showmanship awards…

… To continue reading this article, please subscribe to Rambler Newspapers. By subscribing, you are supporting local community journalism and the writer who wrote this article.

Please contact (972) 870-1992 or subscribe@ramblernewspapers.net for more information.



Log In Register