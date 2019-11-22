Project Renaissance Revamps Irving Hospital [PHOTOS]

Irving — Baylor Scott & White Medical Center Irving is celebrating the completion of phase one of the hospital’s reconstruction known as project Renaissance, which officially kicked off in 2017. “We expanded and doubled the size of the emergency department (ED) in 2014,” Cindy Schamp, president of Baylor Scott & White Medical Center Irving, said….
About the Author
Tricia Sims
Tricia Sims graduated from Sam Houston State University in 2017 with a degree in multi-platform journalism. She has written for several publications and is excited to grow her journalism experience at Rambler Newspapers. Tricia is currently the Associate Editor here at Rambler.