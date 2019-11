Austin – Attorney General Ken Paxton warned Texans about reported scam callers falsely claiming to be members of the OAG’s Crime Victim Services Division and attempting to obtain personal and financial information from members of the public. The fraudulent callers are attempting to obtain personal identifying information from the call recipient and ask for money…

