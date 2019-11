Irving – Two Irving ISD seniors have been named National Merit Scholar Semi-Finalist. Alan Ta of Nimitz High School and Aishi Guha from MacArthur High School are among 16,000 students nationwide who have earned this honor from the National Merit Scholarship Corporation. National Merit Scholarship semifinalists will have a chance to become one of the 7,600…

… To continue reading this article, please subscribe to Rambler Newspapers. By subscribing, you are supporting local community journalism and the writer who wrote this article.

Please contact (972) 870-1992 or subscribe@ramblernewspapers.net for more information.



Log In Register