Talented Animals Take Center Stage [PHOTOS]

Popovich Comedy Pet Theater came to the Irving Arts Center for a few laughs on Friday, Nov. 15. The show was fun for the whole family, featuring a unique blend of physical comedy and the juggling skills of former Moscow Circus veteran Gregory Popovich. Popovich’s entourage consisted of more than 30 amazingly talented rescued pets….

… To continue reading this article, please subscribe to Rambler Newspapers. By subscribing, you are supporting local community journalism and the writer who wrote this article.

Please contact (972) 870-1992 or subscribe@ramblernewspapers.net for more information.



Log In Register