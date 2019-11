Irving — The National Educators for Restorative Practices (NEDRP) presented a two day conference in the Irving Convention Center, Nov. 4-5. During the conference, teachers connected with each other and attended lectures and panels by industry professionals. “Each day, we want our guests, the teachers, to hear not only a powerful message, but a difference…

… To continue reading this article, please subscribe to Rambler Newspapers. By subscribing, you are supporting local community journalism and the writer who wrote this article.

Please contact (972) 870-1992 or subscribe@ramblernewspapers.net for more information.



Log In Register