Unitarian Universalists Seeking Residents Of Raible Place Apartments in Irving

A local association of Unitarian Universalists is searching for people who lived at the Raible Place Apartments, the 1200 block of North Britain Road in Irving, Texas, between 1971 and 2002.

North Texas Unitarian Universalist Congregations, an association of churches in the region, built the modest apartment complex in 1970 under a U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Program that provided affordable public housing, and they rented units on a sliding scale. HUD came to regard Raible Place as the program’s ideal, and used the complex as a model for projects across the country.

The apartments served as a ministry of the congregations, offering housing for families and elderly people in and around Irving. There were parenting and GED classes onsite, along with healthcare and social workers; it was also the first integrated apartment complex in North Texas.

Daniel Polk, executive director of the group, said they would like to collect oral histories of people who lived in Raible Place, which was sold in 2002 and still serves Irving residents as a private apartment complex. Options include creating a book and/or video, with people’s stories being included if they consent.

“We’re interested in connecting with folks who lived at Raible Place during the years we owned the complex,” Polk said. “We think there are probably people still around who lived there as children or young adults, and we want to collect and share their stories. This was a unique community, and we’re looking for help in documenting what life was like there; we hope there are residents who would like to share their part of this history.”

Former residents or their families can contact the organization at RaiblePlacehistory@ntuuc.org or 469-682-8870.

SOURCE: North Texas Unitarian Universalist Congregation