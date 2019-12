Irving — Irving families enjoyed enjoy hot chocolate, crafts, and a screening of the 1994 film, ‘Little Women,’ at the South Irving Library on Saturday, Dec. 7. The library provided community members a warm and cheery refuge following Irving’s tree-lighting ceremony and holiday parade. Across the street in Centennial Park, a holiday light display reflected…

… To continue reading this article, please subscribe to Rambler Newspapers. By subscribing, you are supporting local community journalism and the writer who wrote this article.

Please contact (972) 870-1992 or subscribe@ramblernewspapers.net for more information.



Log In Register