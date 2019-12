Coppell — Coppell residents should expect to see a slight increase in the refuse collection fee on their monthly utility bills. Beginning Jan. 1, 2020, trash and recycling fees will rise by three percent. Per the City’s contract with Republic Services, refuse rates are to increase by three percent each year. For residential customers, refuse…

