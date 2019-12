Irving — The holiday season is in full swing, and with it, a feeling of gratitude to be able to serve. During the Thanksgiving holiday, churches in Irving served meals to individuals and families. “Every year [Irving Bible Church has] a Thanksgiving breakfast,” Rodney Smith of Irving Bible Church said. “We’ve been doing this for…

… To continue reading this article, please subscribe to Rambler Newspapers. By subscribing, you are supporting local community journalism and the writer who wrote this article.

Please contact (972) 870-1992 or subscribe@ramblernewspapers.net for more information.



Log In Register