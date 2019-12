New state figures show more children are leaving foster care for safe, permanent homes than are entering the child welfare system. Child Protective Services (CPS) fiscal year 2019 data shows that more than 20,000 children left Texas foster care, including more than 6,000 who were adopted. Additionally, more than half of the adoptions, 3,095, were…

