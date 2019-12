Irving — The Muscular Dystrophy Association hosted its 7th annual Uncork a Cure event at the Irving Convention Center on Nov. 21. There was a buzz of excitement as people bid on silent auction items, chatted together, enjoyed dinner, and participated in the live auction and wine pull. The association raised over $600,000 for Muscular…

