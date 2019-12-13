Patricia Ball Buzard, having lived a full, giving and she would say a blessed life, died peacefully on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 96 years of age. She was born in Muskogee, Oklahoma to Rex Harold and Frances (Crossland) Ball on Friday, November 23, 1923.

On May 30, 1941, Patricia graduated from St. Scholastica High School in Ft. Smith, Arkansas. After her graduation she moved to Los Angeles, where she attended the Immaculate Heart College, where she graduated on June 10, 1947, having earned her B. A. in Sociology. Patricia quickly found employment at St Rita’s Settlement House in Los Angeles, as a social worker. She found joy as the Youth Program director and helping the younger children.

Patricia met her future husband Robert in Muskogee, Oklahoma where he was stationed for artillery training during World War II. They were married August 28, 1948 and remained so for 63 years, until his death in 2012. After leaving the military, Patricia and Robert lived in Lafayette, Indiana while he completed his undergraduate engineering degree at Purdue. During her time there, she was a member of Sigma Phi Gamma, a sorority that volunteered to assist families in local areas. Upon Robert’s graduation, they moved to Dallas where they started their family.

Patricia was an avid reader who enjoyed Agatha Christie and other mystery novelists. She had a love and appreciation for the arts, and had attended countless symphonies, musicals and performances throughout her life. Patricia’s favorite song was “You Are My Sunshine.” She was a generous supporter of Baylor Scott and White Hospital in Irving and the Irving Symphony Orchestra. Patricia was a long-standing member of Holy Family of Nazareth Catholic Church and the Altar Guild. Above all things in her life, she was a beloved wife, Mom, Mama and Mimi who most enjoyed spending time with her family.

Patricia is preceded in death by her parents and husband Robert Buzard. Left to cherish her memory are daughter Denise Snipes and husband David; daughter Jeannie Williamson and husband Darrell and 2 grandsons Nicholas and Brandon Williamson.

The family will receive friends at Brown’s Memorial Funeral Home, 707 N. MacArthur Blvd. in Irving, between 6:00 and 7:30pm, on Thursday, December 12, 2019 with a Rosary to be said at 7:30pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at Holy Family of Nazareth Catholic Church, 2323 Cheyenne St, Irving, TX, Friday Dec. 13 at 1:00pm with interment at Calvary Hill Cemetery immediately following.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Baylor Scott and White Irving Foundation, 1901 N. MacArthur Blvd., Irving, TX 75061, 972-579-4390. www.irvingfoundation.bswhealth.com/donate or Irving Symphony Orchestra, 225 E John Carpenter Fwy, Suite 120, Irving, Tx 75062, 972-831-8818. www.irvingsymphony.com/donate-1