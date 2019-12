DFW Airport — A drumline led the Snowball Express parade through DFW Airport, followed by Disney characters escorting families of fallen soldiers on Saturday, Dec. 7. The Gary Sinise Foundation volunteers and American Airlines employees surrounded the group, cheering for the families. These Gold Star families are jetting off to Walt Disney World to celebrate…

… To continue reading this article, please subscribe to Rambler Newspapers. By subscribing, you are supporting local community journalism and the writer who wrote this article.

Please contact (972) 870-1992 or subscribe@ramblernewspapers.net for more information.



Log In Register