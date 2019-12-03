“The Big Event” Job Requests Now Open

The Big Event is a city-wide community service day that pairs volunteers with residents who may need a little help around their homes. Grand Prairie comes together for one big day of helping others! The next Big Event is scheduled for March 28th, 2020.

Residents with qualifying jobs can submit a Big Event Job Request online at gptx.org/bigevent beginning December 1st, 2019. For specific job requirements, please visit the city website. Volunteers may start signing up January 2nd, 2020.

SOURCE: City of Grand Prairie