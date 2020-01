The Greater Irving-Las Colinas chapter of AMBUCS grilled out in the Irving Police Station’s parking lot on New Year’s Eve Day to thank all of Irving’s first responders for their hard work throughout the year. Irving community leaders from the Greater Irving-Las Colinas chapter of AMBUCS join together to honor the city’s first responders for…

… To continue reading this article, please subscribe to Rambler Newspapers. By subscribing, you are supporting local community journalism and the writer who wrote this article.

Please contact (972) 870-1992 or subscribe@ramblernewspapers.net for more information.



Log In Register