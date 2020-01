During the 2019 Texas legislative session, lawmakers passed a bill that limits a city’s regulations on construction materials. House Bill 2439 was passed June 14, 2019 and went into effect on Sept. 1. The bill pertains to “certain regulations regarding building products, materials, or methods” being prohibited by governmental entities. “It takes away a city’s…

… To continue reading this article, please subscribe to Rambler Newspapers. By subscribing, you are supporting local community journalism and the writer who wrote this article.

Please contact (972) 870-1992 or subscribe@ramblernewspapers.net for more information.



Log In Register