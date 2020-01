Pedestrian fatalities have been climbing since 2009 and are currently at the highest level in decades, according to data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). While the number of miles traveled on American roads increased by 7.5 percent between 2013 and 2017, the number of pedestrian fatalities during that period increased by more…

… To continue reading this article, please subscribe to Rambler Newspapers. By subscribing, you are supporting local community journalism and the writer who wrote this article.

Please contact (972) 870-1992 or subscribe@ramblernewspapers.net for more information.



Log In Register