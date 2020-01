The DFW Hindu Temple Society held its Thai Pongal Vizha celebration at the Ekta Mandir Temple in Irving on Saturday, January 11th. Pongal is a harvest festival celebrated in the Indian state of Tamilnadu, and corresponds to the Makar Sankranti festival day on the Hindu calendar. Festival-goers celebrated the event with dances and traditional meals…

… To continue reading this article, please subscribe to Rambler Newspapers. By subscribing, you are supporting local community journalism and the writer who wrote this article.

Please contact (972) 870-1992 or subscribe@ramblernewspapers.net for more information.



Log In Register