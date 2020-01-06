Dorothy Beaver, formerly of Irving, died Saturday, November 2, 2019, in Scottsdale, Arizona, at the age of 91. She was born Dorothy Adell Crawford July 28, 1928, in Cameron, Texas, the daughter of Tim Armstrong and Pansy Adell (Hoes) Crawford.

Mrs. Beaver attended Yoe High School in Cameron, graduating in 1947. She worked in Austin thereafter as a telephone operator for Southwestern Bell Telephone until February 3, 1949, when she married Norman Beaver, then minister for the Church of Christ in Cameron. The Beavers moved shortly thereafter to a new ministry in Laramie, Wyoming, where their first child was born in 1950. Her husband subsequently took work as an accountant at Stanolind Oil Company in Fort Worth, and the couple lived for the next four decades in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, where Norman Beaver continued to preach at Churches of Christ in Irving, Dallas, Grapevine, and Crowley. Dorothy Beaver briefly taught school, then with her husband opened the Little Beaver School, a successful daycare center on East Grauwyler in Irving which they operated for many years. The Beavers’ four children all attended Irving schools.

Following the death of her husband in 2004, Dorothy Beaver moved to Arizona to be near two of her children and her grandchildren. She was an active member of the Church of Christ on West Olive in Peoria, Arizona.

Mrs. Beaver was predeceased by her husband, her parents, and three siblings, Myrtle Gene Muller, Jo Anne Norman, and Charles Crawford. She is survived by her children, James Norman Beaver Jr. of Los Angeles, California, Denise Jean Beaver of Scottsdale, Arizona, Renee Adell Blum of Stillwater, Minnesota, and Teddlie Jo Everett of Scottsdale, and by five grandchildren, Madeline Rose Beaver of Los Angeles, Wendy Adell Stanley of La Jolla, California, Amy Denise Schwab of Millville, Wisconsin, Samson James Everett and Jacob Everett, both of Scottsdale. She is also survived by four great-grandchildren, Zane, Kira, Duke, and Lily. Memorial services were held in Peoria, Arizona, on November 11, 2019.

Donations in her memory may be sent to a fund for her great-granddaughter, Kira Stanley, 18, who is fighting brain cancer. Donations can be made at https://www.gofundme.com/f/helpkirafight