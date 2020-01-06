Dr. James Allen “Pete” King, of Dallas, died Saturday, December 21, 2019 following a brief illness. He was born on March 4, 1936 at Baylor Hospital in Dallas. He was a descendent of early Irving settlers, his grandfather, William Monroe King, having been the first superintendent of Irving schools in 1909. His grandmother Bertha Moody King was a long-time teacher in the Old Red Brick School Building. He was the son of William Marion King and Lillie Belle Garrett King. He graduated from Irving High School as valedictorian of the Class of 1954. At Irving High he was an all-district basketball player and was awarded an athletic scholarship at North Texas State University. The highlight of his basketball career was playing against the “Big O” Oscar Robertson. He earned a BS degree in Biology at the University of North Texas with high honors in 1958. He received his DDS degree from the Baylor College of Dentistry in 1962 and joined the US Army. Pete was stationed at Fort Dix, NJ, Governors Island NY, and Valley Forge PA and retired with the rank of Captain in 1964. Upon his discharge from the Army Pete returned to Irving and opened a General Dentistry practice. He was a member of the American Dental Association, The Rotary Club of Irving and Plymouth Park United Methodist Church. Pete was an avid sports fan and greatly enjoyed the music of Hank Williams and Patsy Cline.

He is survived by his wife Mary Alice King of Dallas; sons James A. King, Jr of Lewisville, John A. King and wife Jeannie of Frisco, Peter D. King of Frisco, grandchildren Jackson, Keira, and Audra Bayless, and four nephews and one niece. He was predeceased by beloved son Timothy V. King, brother Dr. William H. King and sister Virginia Bowden. There will be a visitation at 10:00am, followed by funeral services at 11:00am on January 4, 2020, at the funeral home. Interment will take place at Old Kit Cemetery. Ben F. Brown’s Memorial Funeral Home, 707 N. MacArthur Blvd. Irving (972) 254-4242 www.Brownmem.com