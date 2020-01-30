Drone Workshop Shares Information With Public

Arlington — The North Central Texas Council of Governments (NCTCOG) hosted a workshop, “Know Before You Fly Your Drone,” to inform the public about operational requirements, guidelines, and resources for unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) aka drones. The workshop, held on Saturday, Jan. 18, at the NCTCOG offices in Arlington, was one of 12 the NCTCOG…
About the Author
Tricia Sims
Tricia Sims graduated from Sam Houston State University in 2017 with a degree in multi-platform journalism. She has written for several publications and is excited to grow her journalism experience at Rambler Newspapers. Tricia is currently the Associate Editor here at Rambler.