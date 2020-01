Grand Prairie — The city of Grand Prairie and the local NAACP hosted the annual Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Parade on Monday, Jan. 20. Close to 50 groups walked in the parade, including school groups, local dignitaries, and local chapters of clubs from across the city. People decorated their cars with posters that highlighted…

… To continue reading this article, please subscribe to Rambler Newspapers. By subscribing, you are supporting local community journalism and the writer who wrote this article.

Please contact (972) 870-1992 or subscribe@ramblernewspapers.net for more information.



Log In Register