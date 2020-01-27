Harley Duane Hicks, 52, of Irving, passed away January 8th, 2020 at his home in Dallas, Tx. He was born January 24th, 1967, in Wichita Falls, TX. He was preceded in death by his wife, Wendi Weiss Hicks; and son, Harley Dakota-Tannin Hicks; and his parents, Harley T. Hicks and Joellen Fletcher. Survivors include his partner, Cathy Griffin; son, Taylor McAllen Hicks; daughters, Aubree Amanda Weiss and Rose Baily-Hicks; grandchildren, Cayden and Dakota Hicks and Aislyn Weiss; sisters Angelia Hicks and Jillian Haataja; brothers, Mark Hicks and Aaron Hicks; and step-father, Richard Fletcher; as well as aunts, uncles, and numerous cousins. A service will be scheduled at a later date and time.

Share this: Facebook

Print

