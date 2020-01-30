Irving PD Investigates Valley Ranch Robbery

The Irving Police Department is looking for an individual who committed aggravated robbery in Valley Ranch last week.

On Monday, January 20th at around 3:44 PM, the suspect robbed a customer at Patel Brothers grocery store on Walton Road. According to police, the victim had put her son in his car seat when the suspect entered her car from the right rear door and displayed a gun while demanding money. The suspect then took off with the victim’s money and jewelry, valuing approximately $2500.

The suspect is described as a male wearing all black driving a 2010-2013 black Lincoln MKT. Police are asking anyone with information on the suspect to contact Detective Burkleo at kburkleo@cityofirving.org or at 972-721-3576 (24 hr: 972-273-1010) and reference case number 20-1578. Additionally, tips can also be submitted to ipdcrimetips@cityofirving.com