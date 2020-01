Entrepreneurs from 22 local non-profits pitched their ideas at Irving’s 4th annual Share Tank in early December. Over $36,000 was awarded to 14 nonprofits on Dec. 18. The largest grant recipient was Family Promise of Irving, receiving $5,000. The second largest grant recipient was Level Pathways, Inc, receiving $4,800. You can view photos from the…

