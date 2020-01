Dallas — Three national hotel chains are accused in a federal lawsuit of being complicit in rampant sex trafficking at hotels across the U.S., including a North Texas woman who was victimized at various Dallas-area hotels. According to the lawsuit filed by trial lawyers at Houston-based Lanier Law Firm, hospitality companies including Best Western, Hyatt…

… To continue reading this article, please subscribe to Rambler Newspapers. By subscribing, you are supporting local community journalism and the writer who wrote this article.

Please contact (972) 870-1992 or subscribe@ramblernewspapers.net for more information.



Log In Register