Nearly 20 percent of all children in Texas lived in households that could not always afford enough food from 2016-2018, according to a new report by Hunger Free America, based on an analysis of federal data. That means 1,422,987 children in the state lived in households that did not always know where their next meal…

… To continue reading this article, please subscribe to Rambler Newspapers. By subscribing, you are supporting local community journalism and the writer who wrote this article.

Please contact (972) 870-1992 or subscribe@ramblernewspapers.net for more information.



Log In Register