Arlington — The North Central Texas Council of Governments invites the public to review and provide comments online on transportation-related projects in North Texas. The Regional Transportation Council’s current Tolled Managed Lane Policy includes a provision for peak-period carpool discounts. However, it requests an exploration of automated occupancy verification technology. With cooperation from regional partners,…

… To continue reading this article, please subscribe to Rambler Newspapers. By subscribing, you are supporting local community journalism and the writer who wrote this article.

Please contact (972) 870-1992 or subscribe@ramblernewspapers.net for more information.



Log In Register