Retired Grand Prairie Police Chief Leaves Lasting Legacy

Grand Prairie — January was the start of a new decade, but for the Grand Prairie Police Department it was the start of a new era. On Jan. 17, former Grand Prairie police chief Steve Dye retired after over 30 years of law enforcement. During his retirement celebration, many people spoke about Dye’s impact through…

… To continue reading this article, please subscribe to Rambler Newspapers. By subscribing, you are supporting local community journalism and the writer who wrote this article.

Please contact (972) 870-1992 or subscribe@ramblernewspapers.net for more information.



Log In Register