Irving High School’s School of Biomedical Sciences recently hosted its 6th annual science fair. More than a hundred students from Irving High School participated in the fair, including first-time competitor, Oscar Ledezma. “I am beyond excited to be competing,” Ledezma said. “I know that if I work hard, this fair can open so many doors…

