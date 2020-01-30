Zest Fest Packs In The Flavor

Irving — Spice-loving foodies tasted their way through Zest Fest 2020, presented at the Irving Convention Center. This annual three day event, Jan. 24-26, was an opportunity for people to try a variety of hot sauces and rubs. The festival offered over 85 booths with a variety of products from beef jerky to salsa to…

… To continue reading this article, please subscribe to Rambler Newspapers. By subscribing, you are supporting local community journalism and the writer who wrote this article.

Please contact (972) 870-1992 or subscribe@ramblernewspapers.net for more information.



Log In Register