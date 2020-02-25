Ballet Academy of Texas Wins Top Award

Coppell – Dancers and Staff from the Ballet Academy of Texas in Coppell received top honors at the recent Youth America Grand Prix competition in Houston. This international competition included over 800 dancers from throughout the United States.

The top honor of “Outstanding School” was awarded to the Ballet Academy and to a school from Houston after a stellar weekend of performances. Several individual students of the Academy’s Director, Lisa Slagle, and her staff were also recognized. Pictured here, left to right, are Ben Nemmers, 15, winner of 1st place in the Senior Men’s Classical division, Isabella Desabrais, 15, winner of 3rd place in the Senior Women’s Classical division, and Trevin Ralphs, 14, winner of 2nd place in the Junior Men’s Classical division and 3rd place in the Junior Men’s Contemporary division. Also recognized were Allison Brueggeman, top 12 Senior Women’s

Contemporary category, as well as Pearl Smith and Elaina Wheeler, top 24 Senior Women’s Classical category, and Anna Dang, top 24 Junior Classical. All of these dancers will be performing soon as part of the Ballet Ensemble of Texas’ annual Spring performance at the Irving Arts Center in “Cinderella”, as well as in May at the opening of the Coppell Arts Center.

SOURCE: Ballet Academy of Texas