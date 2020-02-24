Billy Skinner Named MacArthur Athletic Coordinator/Head Football Coach

Billy Skinner, who has coached for more than a decade, has been named athletic coordinator and head football coach at MacArthur High School. He begins his new role on March 24.

“I am honored and excited to join MacArthur High School and Irving ISD,” says Skinner. “I am a student-centered coach and believe in building from the inside out. It is my vision to develop the next generation of champion leaders, husbands and fathers through the program that we will run at MacArthur High School.”

Skinner has most recently served as defensive coordinator since 2016 at Lamar High School in Arlington ISD, where he also coached special teams/secondary from 2010 to 2016. Prior to joining Arlington Lamar, he was the varsity secondary coach at Arlington’s Sam Houston High School.

Every team he has coached since 2010 has qualified for the playoffs, advancing as far as the regional semi-finals.

“We are thrilled to welcome Coach Skinner to Team Irving,” says Superintendent of Schools Magda Hernandez. “His energy is contagious, and his student-focused approach makes him a perfect fit for our district and MacArthur. We look forward to great success under his leadership as we continue our quest to become the best district in the nation.”

Skinner holds a bachelor’s degree in health with a minor in kinesiology from Sam Houston State University, where he was named second team all conference safety.

Skinner replaces Ronny Mullins, who is retiring at the end of the school year.

SOURCE: Irving ISD