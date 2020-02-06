Former Irving Resident Becomes Rising Star

Irving — Growing up, Brittni Jessie did not plan to go on national tours and sing to packed stadiums. Raised in Irving, Texas, she thought she would graduate and join the Marines or go to college and playing sports. She enjoyed singing, sharing her talent at church and at school, but had other interests as…

… To continue reading this article, please subscribe to Rambler Newspapers. By subscribing, you are supporting local community journalism and the writer who wrote this article.

Please contact (972) 870-1992 or subscribe@ramblernewspapers.net for more information.



Log In Register