The year was 1969. Tucked away in the steadily growing town of Irving, a new school named Hanes Elementary opened its doors for the very first time. Named after former Irving ISD Superintendent William Trapper Hanes, the school opened as the district’s first pilot school for team teaching. Fifty years later, the once 25-classroom building…

… To continue reading this article, please subscribe to Rambler Newspapers. By subscribing, you are supporting local community journalism and the writer who wrote this article.

Please contact (972) 870-1992 or subscribe@ramblernewspapers.net for more information.



Log In Register