Irving Hospitality Industry Annual Meeting Celebrates Successes

TOPICS:

Posted By: Tricia Sims February 21, 2020

Irving — The Irving Convention and Visitors Bureau (ICVB) celebrated a successful 2019 and the completion of the entertainment district during the Irving Hospitality Industry Annual Meeting presented in the Irving Convention Center on Friday, Feb. 14.  “We have a lot of excitement,” Maura Gast, executive director of the ICVB, said. “In 2006, the ICVB…

… To continue reading this article, please subscribe to Rambler Newspapers. By subscribing, you are supporting local community journalism and the writer who wrote this article.
Please contact (972) 870-1992 or subscribe@ramblernewspapers.net for more information.

Log In Register
SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

About the Author

Tricia Sims
Tricia Sims
Tricia Sims graduated from Sam Houston State University in 2017 with a degree in multi-platform journalism. She has written for several publications and is excited to grow her journalism experience at Rambler Newspapers. Tricia is currently the Associate Editor here at Rambler.

Related Articles