Many people are singing the praises of one special vocalist from Irving High School. Sophomore Lilla Fancher is the latest student to be added to the exclusive list of All-State musicians hailing from Irving ISD. “All-State is the highest honor a student musician can earn from the Texas Music Educators Association (TMEA),” director of fine…

… To continue reading this article, please subscribe to Rambler Newspapers. By subscribing, you are supporting local community journalism and the writer who wrote this article.

Please contact (972) 870-1992 or subscribe@ramblernewspapers.net for more information.



Log In Register