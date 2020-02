District competition will look a little different for Irving ISD football, volleyball and basketball teams. The UIL released its updated list of district alignments. Irving ISD’s three comprehensive high schools, Irving, MacArthur and Nimitz, will move to District 7-6A with Dallas Jesuit and Richardson ISD high schools, Richardson, Berkner, Lake Highlands and Pearce. “This is…

